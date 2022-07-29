APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives $51.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

APA opened at $35.62 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

