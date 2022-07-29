Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $398.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.15. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

