Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

