Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

