Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

