Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.