Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.27% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWLD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

