Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,189 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

