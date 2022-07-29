Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.