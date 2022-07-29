Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $124.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

