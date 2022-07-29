Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

