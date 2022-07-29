Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,929,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Trex Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.