Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 11,243 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

