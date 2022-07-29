Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 35,353 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.46% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $28.37.

