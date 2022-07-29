Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.17). DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

