Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.11.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

