Itau BBA Securities Initiates Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on META. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

