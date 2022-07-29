Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,483 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $64,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average is $222.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

