Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cummins worth $73,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.9 %

CMI opened at $215.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

