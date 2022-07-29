Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors worth $76,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.67.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.