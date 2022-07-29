Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.