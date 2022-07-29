Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

NYSE CRM opened at $181.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

