Itaú Unibanco Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $350.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

