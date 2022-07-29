Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEA. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance
NASDAQ:IEA opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
