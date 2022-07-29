Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEA. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.45.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

