Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

