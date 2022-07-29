Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

