Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

