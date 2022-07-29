GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GSK Price Performance
NYSE GSK opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
