Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.