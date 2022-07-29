Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCF opened at $52.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

