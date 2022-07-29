Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Holdings Cut by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.8 %

FDRR opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

