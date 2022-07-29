Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Diageo by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $190.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

