Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 250.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Zillow Group by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

