4,286 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

