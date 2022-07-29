Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.