Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $65.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

