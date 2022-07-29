Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 5,470 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.98% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 749,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 504,776 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

GLDI opened at $7.53 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

