Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $86,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

