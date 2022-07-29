Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $484.94 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.