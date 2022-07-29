Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

SOXX stock opened at $404.22 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

