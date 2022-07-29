Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.