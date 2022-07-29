Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stock Position Decreased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

