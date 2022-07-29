Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

