Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $489.31

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $489.31.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $403.50 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

