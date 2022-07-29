Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.3 %

TTEK stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.