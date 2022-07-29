Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $153.06 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $201.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.