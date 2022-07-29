Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.