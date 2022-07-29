Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,758,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

