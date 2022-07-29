Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 95 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $143.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.