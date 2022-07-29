Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.